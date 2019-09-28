WEBB, GLADYS MAE (nee ALEXANDER) 1930 - 2019 Passed away on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years to her late husband Donald Bertrand Webb (deceased 2007). A dedicated mother to Graham (Margaret), Brian (Pauline) and Heather (Mark) and proud Gramma to Alexandria, Mickeelie and Jacquelyn. Loving sibling to Marion Seely, Gordon Alexander and her late twin brother, Douglas Alexander (deceased 2017). A proud Maritimer, she was born in Fredericton Junction, NB and trained and worked as a nurse in Halifax, NS, prior to moving to Toronto, ON, where she nursed at the Toronto Grace Hospital until 1957. She will be remembered for her love of: gardening, letter writing, baking and the history of the British Royal Family. Her Christian faith was fundamental to her and she was a church volunteer throughout her life. A private, immediate family memorial will be held with interment of her ashes at a later date in Gladstone Cemetery, Fredericton Junction, NB. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Sinai Health Foundation, Timothy Eaton Memorial Church or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

