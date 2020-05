Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GLADYS's life story with friends and family

Share GLADYS's life story with friends and family

BRANDFORD, GLADYS MARGARET Age 88. Died at Orchard Villa LTC, April 5, 2020. Beloved sister of Jean, Norma and sister-in-law Winsome (Johnnie) and cousin Marcia. Predeceased by her sister Barbara and brothers Hugh and Peter. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and all family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store