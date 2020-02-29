Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS STEKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS MELVINA STEKEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS MELVINA STEKEL Obituary
STEKEL, GLADYS MELVINA Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, with family at her side, at the age 94, of Barrie, and formerly of Innisfil. Beloved wife of the late Ernest G. F. Rose and the late Cecil Stekel. Loved mother of Wayne Rose (Sylvia), of Minden, Buddy Rose (Ruthanne), of Burlington, Mary Jane Warner (Larry King), of Guelph, Faith Duggan (late Michael), of Streetsville, Jeannie Rose, of Innisfil, the late Brenda French, and the late Dolena Fowler. Loving grandmother of Kimberley, Brenda, Cassandra, Samara, Laird, Jimmy, Alana, Julia, Dougie, Danny and Holly. Dear great-grandmother of Jennifer, Bradon, Alex, Madison, Cassidy, Maksim, Anastasia, Danny, Liam, Lehland, Olivia and Sophia. Great-great-grandmother of Adeline. Dear sister of Mildred Murray, of Michigan. Predeceased by her brothers, Maxwell Keeping, Victor Keeping, Willard Keeping, Douglas Keeping and William Keeping. Will be sadly missed by her dear friends Janet Sidaway, Jackie DeAngelis, and Eileen and John Whitecross, and by her many friends and family. Gladys was a member of the Mystic Link Rebekah Lodge #102, Toronto and the Beaver Rebekah Lodge #190, Barrie. Following cremation, a service of remembrance will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 54 St. Paul's Cres., Barrie, on Saturday, March 7th, at 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Gladys may be made to the IOOF Our Island – Camp Trillium and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -