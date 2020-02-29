|
STEKEL, GLADYS MELVINA Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, with family at her side, at the age 94, of Barrie, and formerly of Innisfil. Beloved wife of the late Ernest G. F. Rose and the late Cecil Stekel. Loved mother of Wayne Rose (Sylvia), of Minden, Buddy Rose (Ruthanne), of Burlington, Mary Jane Warner (Larry King), of Guelph, Faith Duggan (late Michael), of Streetsville, Jeannie Rose, of Innisfil, the late Brenda French, and the late Dolena Fowler. Loving grandmother of Kimberley, Brenda, Cassandra, Samara, Laird, Jimmy, Alana, Julia, Dougie, Danny and Holly. Dear great-grandmother of Jennifer, Bradon, Alex, Madison, Cassidy, Maksim, Anastasia, Danny, Liam, Lehland, Olivia and Sophia. Great-great-grandmother of Adeline. Dear sister of Mildred Murray, of Michigan. Predeceased by her brothers, Maxwell Keeping, Victor Keeping, Willard Keeping, Douglas Keeping and William Keeping. Will be sadly missed by her dear friends Janet Sidaway, Jackie DeAngelis, and Eileen and John Whitecross, and by her many friends and family. Gladys was a member of the Mystic Link Rebekah Lodge #102, Toronto and the Beaver Rebekah Lodge #190, Barrie. Following cremation, a service of remembrance will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 54 St. Paul's Cres., Barrie, on Saturday, March 7th, at 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Gladys may be made to the IOOF Our Island – Camp Trillium and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020