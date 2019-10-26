Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS MURIEL HANNAN. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

HANNAN, GLADYS MURIEL (nee ELLIOTT) August 31, 1931 - October 21, 2019 On October 21, 2019, Gladys Murial Hannan (nee Elliott) went "home". Gladys was born in Dublin, Ireland and came to Canada in 1953 with her sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Hannan and her daughter Heather. In the next 7 years, 3 sons followed, Clive (Brenda), Doug (Janet) and Paul (Vanida) and as her family expanded, she took great pride in telling everyone that she had 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Dick, and her dear granddaughter Raquel, went on ahead of Gladys to hold her place in heaven. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at the Walden Circle Retirement Community and Calacare for their exceptional care over the last two years. They say she will always be remembered as the lady with the beautiful smile! Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Tuesday, October 29th, from 5 – 9 p.m. The Celebration of Life will be held at St. Bride's Anglican Church, 1516 Clarkson Road N., Mississauga, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to The and St. Bride's Anglican Church. We are going to miss you Mom!

