HOLLIDAY, GLADYS MURIEL (nee SQUIRE) December 25, 1915 - July 30, 2019 Gladys passed away July 30, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Holliday after 40 years of marriage. Survived by daughter Anne Hotchkiss (Stan). Her grandchildren Sharon, Bryan, Nancy and her nine great-grandchildren. Will sadly be missed by daughter Marilyn Cucci (Anthony) and granddaughter Natalie. Also remembered by Cheri Howard and Dr. Sanghamitra Mehmi. She was an avid bingo player and was a chartered member of Square One Seniors. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019