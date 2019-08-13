GLADYS RUTH McLEOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS RUTH McLEOD.
Service Information
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON
L3Y 2P3
(905)-898-2100
Obituary

McLEOD, GLADYS RUTH Peacefully, at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving wife to Wes McLeod. Devoted mother to Cameron (Jo-Anne), Andrew (Cindi), Clayton and Rilla (Kevin). Cherished grandmother to Sarah (Brent), Connor, Eric, Tre, Drew, Erin, Liam, Jess, and Gideon; and great-grandmother to Elliott. Survived by sister Lillian. Predeceased by Bill, Al, Audrey, Norma, Ralph and Helen. Ruth will be missed by many friends and family. Friends will be received at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket Chapel, 905-898-2100, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Church of Christ, 230 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Donations may be made to . Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.