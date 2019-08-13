McLEOD, GLADYS RUTH Peacefully, at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving wife to Wes McLeod. Devoted mother to Cameron (Jo-Anne), Andrew (Cindi), Clayton and Rilla (Kevin). Cherished grandmother to Sarah (Brent), Connor, Eric, Tre, Drew, Erin, Liam, Jess, and Gideon; and great-grandmother to Elliott. Survived by sister Lillian. Predeceased by Bill, Al, Audrey, Norma, Ralph and Helen. Ruth will be missed by many friends and family. Friends will be received at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket Chapel, 905-898-2100, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Church of Christ, 230 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Donations may be made to . Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019