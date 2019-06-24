SMITH, GLADYS W. (nee CARVOLTH) On June 17, 2019, in her 103rd year, of Christie Gardens, Toronto, peacefully at home. Born on October 23, 1916, in Peterborough, ON, to John B. and Helen (Bailey) Carvolth. Beloved wife of the late Odric H. Smith (1999). As a graduate of OCAD University, Glad painted throughout her life. Always good company and an avid sportsman, Glad's dry sense of humour and discerning character will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. Service on July 4, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 24, 2019