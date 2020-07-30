OLIVER, GLEN ALLAN February 24, 1968 - July 27, 2020 Loving husband, father, and best friend to Michelle (Kanary) Oliver, sons Richard (girlfriend Samantha), and Roderick. Survived by parents Allan and Giselle Oliver, brother Bruce, nephew Scott, mother-in-law Virginia Kanary, and brother-in-law Robert Kanary Jr. He was met at the gates by father-in-law Robert Kanary Sr. Under the care of McDougall and Brown Scarborough Chapel. Due to COVID-19, cremation followed by private service with immediate family only, at Christ the King Cemetery, Markham. Special thank you to Dr. Jeremy Rezmovitz for recognizing Glen's special light and PSW Deeraanie Lall for her wonderful and loving care of Glen. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Glen's memory to support our 6-year-old cousin Arya for cancer treatments. https://aryasjourney.wordpress.com/support-arya/
"He's not really dead, as long as we remember him." - Dr. Leonard McCoy