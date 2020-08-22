TUGWELL, GLEN CHARLES "ACE" Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday August 9, 2020, at the age of 74 years, after an 8-year courageous battle with cancer…he fought until the end! Beloved soulmate of Sharon Whalen (nee Cully). Loving Dad to Christine Whalen (Dana), Tim, Mike and Lori. Cherished papa/ grandpa to Caylee, Seth, Cassandra, Emma, Jesse (Kinda), Celine, Rylee, Danika and Nikolas. Dear brother of Gay (Norman) Loveland and predeceased by his parents, Charles and Amelia Tugwell. He will be lovingly remembered by his nephew Grant, niece Dana and by his cottage family and friends. Special thanks to nurse Sherry for making our last day with Glen so comforting. A Private family service was held on Thursday, August 13th, at 11 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.northcuttelliott.com
