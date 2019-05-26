McLEAN, GLEN DAVID Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at the age of 90, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Orchard Villa Retirement Home. Loving husband of Maureen for over 65 years. Beloved father of Mike McLean (Brenda), Sharon Lowry (David) and Lee McLean. Adored Grampa of Christopher, Gregory and Stephanie. Glen was the eldest son of David and Elsie McLean of Parry Sound. A celebration of Glen's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1 p.m. at SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering, 905-686-5589. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 26, 2019