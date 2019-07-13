Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Ellis BRISTOW. View Sign Obituary

BRISTOW MSc, BSc, Glen Ellis Peacefully, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 93, at Markham-Stouffville Hospital. Husband for 54 years of the late Gladys Bristow (nee Munro). Beloved father of Bonnie (Michael Worrell), Robbie (Fernando Martins) and the late Kerry Bristow. Proud grandfather to Arden and Perri. Fondly remembered by the extended Bristow, Munro and Worrell families and many friends. Born in Kelwood, Manitoba, Glen enjoyed his rural prairie roots, raising his chickens and hiking through the Riding Mountains. He graduated from the University of Manitoba in Math and Physics and earned a scholarship to complete his Masters in Meteorology at the University of Toronto. Glen began his career as a climatologist with civilian and military-based positions, seconded to the Canadian Navy for two years on the aircraft carrier HMS Magnificent to engage in NATO exercises as the Senior Meteorological Officer. The ship sailed out of Halifax where he met Gladys who was working for the Department of Highways. They wed in 1957 in Quebec and began married life in Winnipeg where their three children were born. Glen worked in various capacities at weather offices in Winnipeg, Montreal, Goose Bay, Labrador and Toronto, where he retired as Chief of Climatological Services, Environment Canada. He spent an additional year with the United States Air Force to research wind turbulence in the Colorado Rockies at Cheyenne Mountain NORAD base. After his retirement from the Federal Government, he accidentally began a second career in tax audits and worked at Toromont Cat in Concord, retiring as a Treasury Analyst. Happiest on a sunny weekend at the family cottage, working in the garden or on the road during vacations with his family, he was fascinated by science and nature and was the point person for facts and figures. Calculus and physics homework sessions were made easier with his patient teaching. A true do-it-yourselfer, he had every tool that Canadian Tire sold and could repair or build anything. As a keen gardener and past President of the Thornhill Horticultural Society, he single-handedly planted many trees in the Royal Orchard ravine for the pleasure of walkers by. He will be remembered as a humble and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend with a keen wit, jovial laugh and a twinkle in his eye when telling "Dad jokes". Special thanks for the wonderful care from Sunrise of Unionville, Chartwell Rouge Valley Retirement Residence and Markham Stouffville Hospital. Friends may visit at Jerrett Life Celebration Centre, 8088 Yonge Street, Thornhill, on Thursday, July 18th from 5:30-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 140 Brooke Street (Centre and Yonge), Thornhill, on Friday, July 19th at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.



