Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLEN I. GARDINER. View Sign Obituary

GARDINER, GLEN I. July 30, 1941 - June 26, 2019 Peacefully, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. Survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Ida, son-in-law Franklin and darling granddaughter Zelda. Brothers John and Frank, also survived by many nieces, nephews and their parents. Following Glen's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Port Albert Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to the caregivers (staff and volunteers), at Toronto Grace, 6th floor Palliative Care Unit, for their compassionate care. "God saw Glen's road was getting rough His hills were just too hard to climb So he wrapped his arms around him and Whispered - Peace be Thine"

GARDINER, GLEN I. July 30, 1941 - June 26, 2019 Peacefully, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. Survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Ida, son-in-law Franklin and darling granddaughter Zelda. Brothers John and Frank, also survived by many nieces, nephews and their parents. Following Glen's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Port Albert Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to the caregivers (staff and volunteers), at Toronto Grace, 6th floor Palliative Care Unit, for their compassionate care. "God saw Glen's road was getting rough His hills were just too hard to climb So he wrapped his arms around him and Whispered - Peace be Thine" Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close