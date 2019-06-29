GARDINER, GLEN I. July 30, 1941 - June 26, 2019 Peacefully, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. Survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Ida, son-in-law Franklin and darling granddaughter Zelda. Brothers John and Frank, also survived by many nieces, nephews and their parents. Following Glen's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Port Albert Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to the caregivers (staff and volunteers), at Toronto Grace, 6th floor Palliative Care Unit, for their compassionate care. "God saw Glen's road was getting rough His hills were just too hard to climb So he wrapped his arms around him and Whispered - Peace be Thine"
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019