GELETTE, Glen Montreville Died peacefully at home with his family on October 19, 2019. Glenn was survived by his wife Carol, stepson Simon Tate, daughters Nancy (Greg) and Shari, son Timothy (Marylene) and 6 granddaughters, Jayde, Autymn, Kaya, Samantha, Michelle and Amber. Glenn also leaves his brother Gerald (Shirley), his sister-in-law Stefanie Brotheridge and brother-in-law Carl Collett. Glenn was born in Saskatchewan in 1936 and joined the RCAF as a young man. He retired from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in 1992, after a 35 year career in Television Sports. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). A private celebration of Glenn's life and times will be held next spring at his home in Uxbridge. Donations may be made in Glenn's memory to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 170, Uxbridge, Ontario. Please visit www.lownadlow.ca to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019