VILLIERS, GLEN ROBERT (JIM) Died suddenly, surrounded by his family at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Sandra Villiers (nee Thornton) of Keswick. Loving father of Lloyd Villiers, Dan Villiers (Nadine), both of Keswick, and step-father of Leah Dunn (Ivan) of Pefferlaw. Cherished grandfather of Dakota Villiers (Samantha) of Keswick, Corporal Tyson Villiers of Edmonton, Stacey Lavigne of Ajax, Bernie Lavigne of Toronto and great-grandfather of Layla, Summer and Sebastien. Dear brother of Barry Villiers (Margo) of Scarborough, and the late Carol Genova. A private celebration will be held once restrictions allow. Arrangement entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home. In memory of Glen, donations to Sick Children's Hospital would be appreciated.



