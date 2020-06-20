TABER, GLEN RUSSELL October 4, 1938 – June 16, 2020 After a valiant battle with cancer, Glen passed away peacefully in his eighty-second year, having lived a "good life", as he would often say, with much happiness and fulfilment. Cherished and remembered fondly by his dear wife Ruth (nee Sirman), beloved daughter Sarah and her partner Benjamin Watts, brother Gary (Cheryl) and nephew Adam, as well as brother-in-law E. Peter Sirman (Ginni), niece Alison (Mark), nephew Peter J. (Krisz) and their respective sons. He will be missed by friends and neighbours, most of whom live in the incredibly supportive community of Horseshoe Valley. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Glen was a graduate of Lambton Kingsway School, The University of Toronto Schools, the University of Toronto School of Architecture and a member of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada. After a rewarding career in architecture, most notably with the Ministry of Housing in both Toronto and Ottawa, he opened "The Gallery" in Ancaster, Ontario, to feature local artists and artisans. A move to Horseshoe Valley, north of Barrie, Ontario, in 1998 began a new and exciting chapter in Glen's life. He became involved in the local property owners' association (HVPOA) and served on its board for several years where he was editor of the Valley Voice. An avid advocate for accessible accommodation, Glen was on the Accessibility Committee for Oro-Medonte Township for two terms. An energetic golfer and skier, Glen supported local activities by marshalling on the Horseshoe Valley Golf Course and by being a member of the Rink Rats team to maintain the 4th Line Park skating rink. Glen's love of fine food and wine made him an eager member of Les Marmitons, Barrie, a gastronomic and social club for gentlemen. Glen enjoyed music, theatre and the ballet but his lifelong passion for photography and love of travel resulted in countless slide shows and culminated in travel books and artistically digitized images, once he applied his newfound editorial and computer skills. Whether it was Hilton Head Island, Hawaii, or one of the other destinations we visited, he always captured the natural beauty and essence of the setting with his keen artist's eye for detail. The family is grateful for the compassionate care during Glen's three-month stay at the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf in Barrie. It was reassuring to know that all the staff provided such safe and exceptional care during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Amy kept us connected because visitors were not allowed. The doctors, nurses and support workers looked after his physical needs and Reverend Donna's spiritual guidance was a comfort to Glen in his final weeks. A celebration of Glen's life will be held at Horseshoe when we are able to host the gathering he wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf, the Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.