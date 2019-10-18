VARTY, GLENDA ARLENE MICHELLE November 13, 1943 - October 15, 2019 We are greatly saddened by the loss of our dear friend Glenda Varty. Predeceased by her beloved parents Verna-Luella (nee Reid) and James Varty. Glenda was a Philanthropist, Gold Medal Concert Pianist, composer, School Music Teacher, ORMTA President, Special Teacher Award recipient, and Flawless ARCT in performance above distinction. Glenda will be sadly missed by her dear friend Christos and all who knew and had come in contact with her kind heart. Visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Salem Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019