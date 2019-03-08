Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENDA ELIZABETH SCOTT. View Sign

SCOTT, GLENDA ELIZABETH Age 66, passed away peacefully at her Toronto home on March 2, 2019. Loving mother, wife, sister and daughter, she will be remembered for her kind heart, quick wit and love of learning. She always enjoyed being out in nature (particularly swimming), had a great passion for music and singing and strove to bring a smile to other people's faces. Her commitment to the community led her to spend many years as a Scout leader and later, as a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. She is survived by her sister Louise and children, Ian and Colin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to local Scouts Canada or Guides of Canada groups, or the National Poppy Trust Fund.

