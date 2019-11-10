CRAWFORD, Glenn It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glenn Crawford, at the age of 72, at the Oakville Memorial Hospital, on Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife Barbara and his cherished children, James Michael and Jennifer Lynn, his brother Tyrone (Sue) and sister Heather. Adored uncle to Montana Crawford, Kelly Wilcox-Lara and Heather Belajac. Predeceased by his parents, Roberta and Clayton. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 N. of Q.E.W), on Monday, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners or to the Rotary Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 10, 2019