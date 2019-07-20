Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn E. WRIGHT. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary





WRIGHT, Glenn E. September 9, 1935 – July 17, 2019 We announce with great sadness the passing of a dear husband, father and grandpa Glenn, at the family cottage on Rice Lake, on July 17, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Mary Anne, his three sons, their wives and children Peter (Stephanie, Victoria, David), Andy (Erin, Honor, Willow) and John (Maureen, Avalyn). Glenn is also survived by his beloved siblings Ron Wright, Deane Wright, Helen Hewgill, and Ruth Langdon and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. A leader in life both professionally and personally, Glenn's calming, kind presence will be missed by his family, friends, former colleagues, art group, and the Scouting community. Glenn was a true teacher - patient, trusting, honest, open minded- and he would always see and bring the best out of people. He loved working with youth and started his teaching career in a one room school house teaching grades 1-8. His career with the Toronto District School Board spanned over 35 years, and after retiring he tutored students struggling with math and language for another 10 years. He loved both family and community, and volunteered his time to countless endeavors over his 84 years - including coaching with various sports clubs and school teams, Habitat for Humanity, Scouts Canada, St. Luke's United Church and chess classes. Glenn radiated positivity, loved to laugh and thoroughly enjoyed a good competitive card game. Despite spending the majority of his life living in the city of Toronto, his formative years on the Wright family farm in the town of Maxwell (Grey County) clearly established the foundation for his love of the outdoors, his incredible work ethic, the importance he placed on being active, his consistent and steady nature, and his dedication to supporting everyone in his community. He was a wonderful man – husband, father, grandfather and friend- and will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Ave.) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Humber Valley United Church, 76 Anglesey Blvd., Etobicoke, at 11 a.m. Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

