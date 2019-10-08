RAYMER, GLENN ELDEN Son of Oliver and Verna Raymer, passed away peacefully, on October 5, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Survived by his wife Ann and his children David (Arlene) and Heather. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Chris (Charmaine), Jeff (Jenna), Patrick and great-grandchildren Riley and Cadance. Also survived by his brother Howard (Kaye) of Orillia and sister Leone (Vernon) of Kitchener. Glenn was a thirty-year veteran of the North York Fire Department ending his career as Platoon Chief, Administration Division. Glenn had been active with Canadian Sunday School Mission and volunteered for many years at Willow Springs Camp. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Dickson Hill Cemetery, 74 Dickson Hill Road, Markham. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Markham Stouffville Hospital Rehabilitation and Integrated Stroke Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.arbormemorial.com/ en/oneill
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019