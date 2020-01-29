|
|
WEBSTER, GLENN FREDERICK Glenn went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, after recently celebrating his 96th birthday. Glenn is survived by his loving wife Jean of 64 years and will forever be cherished by his children, Bart, Barry and Julie (William) Horne and grandchildren, Rachelle and Andrew Horne, along with many nieces and nephews. Glenn was predeceased by his parents William and Ethel Webster, brothers, Tom (Sally) and Bruce (Phyllis) and sister Joan (Ralph) Emerson. Glenn proudly served his country in WWII being stationed in England, Belgium, France, Germany and Holland. After returning home following the war, Glenn had a long and satisfying 43-year career as a railway engineer with the CN. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Sunnybrook K2E wing for the exceptional care Glenn received this past two years. A service to celebrate Glenn's life will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the G. H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Toronto, at 11 a.m. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020