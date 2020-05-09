GLENN GRIEVE
GRIEVE, GLENN Glenn Grieve, after a lengthy and courageous battle with lung cancer, passed away on May 4, 2020. Born in Toronto, to loving parents Albert and Margaret on July 12, 1943. Married to Joan for over 43-years, together we raised four amazing children, Michelle, Derek (Tammy), Andrea (Ryan) and Leslie (Grant). Glenn leaves behind his beloved wife Joan, sister-in-law Judy Knowles, brothers, Barry (Jean, predeceased), Ross (Donna) and was predeceased by brother Lorne (Carol), sister Lorraine (Ron, predeceased). Also fondly remembered by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Glenn was a proud Toronto Firefighter for over 20-years. He will be forever missed by our Firefighter family, our friends in Ontario and our friends in Florida, where we spent our retirement years together. Our heartfelt thanks go out to his nurses Dolly, Jeannie and Bukola, also, Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Palliative Care Unit nurses and staff, for their comforting assistance during his final days. A special thank you to Dr. Zayid.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Glenn May you rest in peace. Our thoughts go out to Joan and her Family at this sad time
Boyd Finger
Coworker
May 9, 2020
I will always remember such great times at Grandma and Grandpa's Cottage in Lake Simcoe. Uncle Glenn always had such a great laugh and a happy heart. R.I.P. dear Uncle ~ Love Donna & Lyle
Donna Cook
Family
May 9, 2020
May Glenn rest peacefully with the angels, a very dear ,kind and loving friend.
Wendy
May 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to Joan and the entire family. A true gentleman gone too soon. May he R.I.P.
Ron Frizzell
Friend
