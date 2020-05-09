GRIEVE, GLENN Glenn Grieve, after a lengthy and courageous battle with lung cancer, passed away on May 4, 2020. Born in Toronto, to loving parents Albert and Margaret on July 12, 1943. Married to Joan for over 43-years, together we raised four amazing children, Michelle, Derek (Tammy), Andrea (Ryan) and Leslie (Grant). Glenn leaves behind his beloved wife Joan, sister-in-law Judy Knowles, brothers, Barry (Jean, predeceased), Ross (Donna) and was predeceased by brother Lorne (Carol), sister Lorraine (Ron, predeceased). Also fondly remembered by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Glenn was a proud Toronto Firefighter for over 20-years. He will be forever missed by our Firefighter family, our friends in Ontario and our friends in Florida, where we spent our retirement years together. Our heartfelt thanks go out to his nurses Dolly, Jeannie and Bukola, also, Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Palliative Care Unit nurses and staff, for their comforting assistance during his final days. A special thank you to Dr. Zayid.



