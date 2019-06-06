McCURDY, Glenn 1930 - 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Glenn McCurdy at Credit Valley Hospital on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose McCurdy (nee Ruptash) for 66 years. Son to Ivor and Jean McCurdy (nee Fraser) of Paisley, Ontario. Dear brother to Evelyn Lageer. Predeceased by sister Ruth and brother-in-law Reginald Lageer. Loving father to Dale (Debbie), Corinne, Edward (Geraldine) and Donna Fisher (Tom). Proud grandfather to Maxine (Stefan), Nicholas, Hannah, Duncan, Tristan, Matthew and Krista. Glenn's first love was flying with the RCAF (1951-1957) and Air Canada (1957-1990). His second love (other than his wife Rose) are his 7 grandchildren, who he cherished dearly. Glenn also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, classical music and crossword puzzles. He will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (north of Dundas Street) on Friday, June 7th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at the Glen Oaks Chapel on Saturday, June 8th at 4 p.m. Burial on Monday, June 10th in Glen Oaks Cemetery at 10 a.m. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019