PASSMORE, GLENN It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Glenn Passmore, on November 30, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital. He died at the age of 87, after a brief illness. Glenn was the beloved and loving husband of Carol for 63 years. Cherished father of Glenda (Jim), Donna (Sean) and Jim (Marjorie); dear grandfather of Eric (Victoria), David, Robert, Devan, and Thomas; and step-grandfather of Keegan. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



