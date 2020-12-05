1/1
GLENN PASSMORE
PASSMORE, GLENN It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Glenn Passmore, on November 30, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital. He died at the age of 87, after a brief illness. Glenn was the beloved and loving husband of Carol for 63 years. Cherished father of Glenda (Jim), Donna (Sean) and Jim (Marjorie); dear grandfather of Eric (Victoria), David, Robert, Devan, and Thomas; and step-grandfather of Keegan. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
