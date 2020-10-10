ENGEL, GLENN R. April 18, 1944 - October 1, 2020 It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Glenn Engel on October 1, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Beloved son of Ralph and Merle Engel (predeceased), Glenn was born April 18, 1944. Loving husband of Beverley Engel, former spouse of Sheila Engel, father of Robert Engel, Denise Engel, Stacey Rayta-Engel and Nicholas Engel. Grandfather of William, Jayden, Donovan and James Engel. Father-in-law of Alvin Rayta. Glenn was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend and passionate musician. He dedicated over fifty years to mentoring young clinical minds at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC). Dr. Engel's wise council will be sorrowfully missed and lovingly remembered by all his former students and colleagues. Glenn was a beautiful human inside and out whether he was jamming with the band, enjoying nature, or relaxing at home with his family. Cremation and private interment were held, and his ashes will be scattered in his "Happy Place" in Muskoka. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a future date. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.



