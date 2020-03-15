|
|
JONES, GLENN ROBERT "You play the hand you're dealt". It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our dear brother Glenn at St. Michael's Hospital, on March 12, 2020. Glenn battled pancreatic cancer for one year with optimism and good humour throughout. He was just shy of his 65th birthday, just shy of retirement from his longtime job at Purolator Courier and just shy of the 10th anniversary of his marriage to his loving husband, Laredo Jon Liwanag, who took care of him gently and attentively to the very end. He was predeceased by his mother, Faith (1961) and his father, John Elwyn (2019). He is survived by his stepmother, Ena and 6 siblings, 4 sisters: Norma (and Ross) Belfry; Brenda (and Laverne) Marceau; Patricia (and Catherine Frazee) Seeley; and Deborah (and Mark) Small; 2 brothers: Dwight (Judith); and Vernon (and Laurel); and sister-in-law Mary Jane. Many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as caring friends grieve his passing. Glenn's remains were cremated in a private ceremony on March 14th and will be scattered at St. John's Norway Cemetery (256 Kingston Road at Woodbine), on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend this casual event is welcome to meet inside the Kingston Road gates of the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. To share memories, photos and sentiments of Glenn's life or to make donations in his name, please visit his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020