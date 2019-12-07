ROBINSON, Glenn It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glenn Richard Robinson on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Survived by his beloved wife Kim and son Johnathan. Also survived by his loving mother Bernice and brother Dennis. Glenn will be lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his father Jack. Visitation will be held at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Saturday, December 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. A private family burial of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019