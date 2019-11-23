TRENCHARD, Glenn 1946 - 2019 Glenn Trenchard was born on April 14, 1946 in Toronto, Ontario and passed on November 14, 2019 in Mississauga, Ontario at the age of 73 years. Beloved son of Rose Trenchard (née McKeen), Glenn is also survived by his daughters, Rae and Kim, his stepson, Quaid (Morris), and their mother, and his former wife, Cathy. Glenn's first grandchild is due to be born in December. He was predeceased by his father Chesley (Chet) and his sister Joan. Glenn loved woodworking and built beautiful oak furniture for his family and friends. He was a sweet and sensitive man, a loyal son, and loved his Alderwood neighbourhood. Friendly and gregarious, Glenn met many new friends on his frequent walks along the Etobicoke creek. One of them, Thelma, became a dear companion, and a reluctant Leafs fan, in Glenn's last years. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family and friends. There will be a memorial for Glenn at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin) on Sunday, December 1st from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019