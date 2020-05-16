SOMERVILLE, Glenna Dorothy April 9, 1928 - May 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Trillium Health Centre in Mississauga on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Somerville. With consideration to the health and well-being of all; there will be no funeral service to be held at this time. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at Mount Royal Cemetery in Montreal, on a later date. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.