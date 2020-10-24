Glenna KERGON

KERGON, Glenna (nee SPEICHER) Of Bradford, formerly of Gravenhurst, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Ted (1994). A wonderful mother who will be dearly missed by John (Trudy), Jennifer (Allan), Marlene (Norm), Patricia and Michael (Sandra). Awesome Granny to Nelson, Danielle (Max), Mark (Olivia), Eric, Sarah (Andrew), Julia (Luke), Natalie and Madelyn. Proud great-granny of Amelia. Glenna was predeceased by her siblings Neil, Lilias and Arva, and will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenna was a longtime, active member of the Gravenhurst Seniors Centre and choir member at, Trinity Anglican (Bradford) and St. James Anglican (Gravenhurst). Her fun loving spirit, beautiful voice, and her floor shows will be missed by many. A celebration of Glenna's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Anglican Church Bradford, or Southlake Regional Health Centre would be greatly appreciated.



