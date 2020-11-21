WARRINGTON, Glenna Glenna Lea Warrington died peacefully on November 12, 2020, at Hilltop Manor, Merrickville, Ontario. The second of four daughters of Miller and Kathleen Warrington, she was born on August 14, 1946, in Smiths Falls, Ontario. She is survived by her sisters, Shoya Warrington, Arlene (Robert) Langstaff and Kate (Kent) Jefferys. She leaves two nieces, three nephews and four great-nieces and nephews. She attended high school in Smiths Falls and graduated from Grace Hospital, Ottawa, as an RNA. Toronto became her home, where she worked mostly as a Dental Assistant in offices and Mt. Sinai Dental Clinic. She did volunteer work with several charities, including Toronto Humane Society. Glenna was known for her beauty, glamour and style. An adventurous, fearless and independent woman, she was a world traveller. She survived malignant melanoma in her forties, breast and lung cancers years later, several broken bones, and hospitalizations in third world countries. Her long, brave battle with Alzheimer's began as she approached her retirement years. Her sisters thank the staff and volunteers at Hilltop for their patient and loving care of Glenna in her final years. Blair and Son, in Smiths Falls, are handling final arrangements. If desired, please donate to Alzheimer Society of Canada, or charity of your choice, in Glenna's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store