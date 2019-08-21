OLIVER, GLENSBERT Glensbert Oliver "Sam," husband of Cynthia, father of Chris, Latoya, Rollando and Keegan and 3 grandchildren, passed away at age 63, on August 2, 2019. Sam was born September 8, 1955 in Old Harbour, Jamaica, to Pearl and Dudley Oliver. He worked as an electrician in Jamaica then later a bus driver in Canada. After immigrating to Canada 30 years ago, he married Cynthia Pommels. They raised one son together, Chris. Sam had a passion for restoring properties and could often be seen repairing houses and cars. He was known for his easy-going spirit and pleasant personality. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his older brother Derrick. Survived by his wife, his 4 children, 3 grandchildren, his sisters Venecia and Judith, brothers, Goffrey and Valbert and several nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed. Funeral service: Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Toronto West SDA Church, 1621 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, ON at 10 a.m.

