WEISZ, GLORIA BLANCHE Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario, on December 5, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Cherished wife of the late George Michael Weisz (1987). Beloved mother of Linda Arlene Weisz, Georgina Marie Kernohan and Jeffery Raymond Weisz and predeceased by Gloria Ann Weisz. Gramma to Jeremy (Helen), Katie, Erin (Aaron), James, Meghan and Renee. Great-gramma to Ava, Isabella and Harrison. Survived by her devoted sister, Lois Mae Bell, sisters-in-law Anne Weisz and Katharine Corrion. Predeceased by her parents Jay and Blanche Jeffery and her brothers and sisters-in-law Glenn and Ilene, William and Shirley, Donald and Evelyn and Elton and Rachel Jeffery. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Leamington, Ontario, resided in Weston, Ontario and Kitchener, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019