CHIAROT, GLORIA (nee BELLIO) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Cumberland Beach, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, Gloria Chiarot, after celebrating her 57th wedding anniversary, beloved wife of Gordon. Loving mother of Michele and her husband Dario Cuneo, Michael and his wife Suzanne Chiarot, Mark and his wife Lori Chiarot, Philip and his wife Rose Chiarot. Cherished grandmother of Christine (Carl), Jessica (Mike), Steven, Julia, Isabella, Lucas, Hanna, Zoe, Thomas and Natalie. Proud great-grandmother of Mason. Dear sister of Loretta and her husband Aldo Tesolin. Dear sister-in-law of Eleanor and her husband Victor, Elaine and her husband John (deceased). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and her many golfing friends in Florida. Private immediate family funeral service was held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), with only nine immediate family members allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.