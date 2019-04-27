Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA ELIZABETH "BETTY" CAMPBELL. View Sign Obituary

CAMPBELL, GLORIA ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee JACKSON) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria Elizabeth "Betty" Campbell on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her family at Southbrook Retirement Lodge. Betty was predeceased by her adoring parents, Howard Keith and Lucy Adeline Jackson (nee Shier); devoted and loving husband, Robert J. "Bob" Campbell and her eldest son, John Ross Campbell. Betty has left a void with her daughter Jane, loving son-in-law John Brillinger; her youngest son Jim, and caring daughter-in-law Angela, that will never be filled again. Betty was born in St. Catharines, on June 11, 1929 and moved during the Depression with her Mom and Dad to Toronto. She attended Rose Avenue Public School, Jarvis Collegiate and Northern Secondary School. Betty met Bob at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. They were both part of Ryerson's 1st graduating classes. Betty was in Fashion Design and won many awards for her designs. Her style and taste were classic. In 1955, Betty and Bob bought a lot on Canal Lake and built a cottage; which the family still shares today. The extended cottage families she knew and loved dearly were always part of her joy and happiness. Betty was a tireless fundraiser, patient driver to Princess Margaret Hospital, as well as a Captain with . Her involvement in many clubs and groups kept her active and healthy. She loved to sing in the choir at St. Bartholomew's and enjoyed music until the last day of her life. She and Bob and large groups of fun-loving dedicated Brampton Minor Hockey parents and players often raised funds through hockey dances and raffles, bottle drives and candy bar sales. She worked for 25 years, with Dr. D. Dickson, Dr. Z. Kidy and Dr. W. Allen as an Ophthalmic Assistant. She loved those doctors and each of her colleagues as her own family. Her pride and compassion for patients was admirable. The family would like to thank all the Staff at Southbrook Retirement Lodge, especially the Assisted Living Staff, for their never-ending care of Betty. A private family interment will take place at Brampton Cemetery. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held in May or June. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of choice.

