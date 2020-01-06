|
RUTHERFORD, GLORIA ELIZABETH Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the age of 88, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Murray Rutherford. Loving mother of Lesley Randall (Greg), Donna Gibb (Murray), Paul Rutherford (Anita) and Jane Lee (Moses). Proud grandmother of Kelly March (Ben), Amy DeAlmeida (Fernando), Emily Hodgkins (Jeff), Diana Gibb, Brian Gibb (Rachel), Nichole Mortimer (Stephen), Douglas Rutherford, Natalie Rutherford, Rebecca Rutherford, Lauren Ferry (Sean) and Megan Hanna (John). Cherished great-grandmother of Thomas, Ila, Lucas, Gavin, Stella, Gwyneth, Winnifred, Duncan and 2 additional great-grandchildren due in 2020. Gloria was predeceased by her sister-in-law Phyllis Britton. Gloria worked for the Hamilton School Board and in retail sales for many years. She and Murray loved traveling the world and later, Gloria continued traveling with her many friends and family. Gloria was an avid bridge player and a member of many bridge groups in the Burlington area. Mostly, she was a proud, supportive and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, all of whom love her and miss her dearly. As per Gloria's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who would like to offer their condolences, family members will be present January 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith's Funeral Homes, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020