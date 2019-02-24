Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria ESPERANZA. View Sign

ESPERANZA, Gloria (nee PAYONGAYONG) February 24, 1936 - February 19, 2019 Five days short of her 83rd birthday, Gloria "Glory" Esperanza, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her best friend and husband of 60 years, Ricardo and their children Arthur (Manon) and Arlene (Albert). She will also be forever remembered by her four beloved grandchildren Renae, Alanna (Mike), Chantal and Amanda, siblings Gigi and Benjie (Terry) and nephews Harrison and Justin. With open hands and an open heart, Gloria always found her way to the hearts of others through her Filipino cooking, playful sense of humour and resolute generosity. Tenacious and full of grace, Gloria will be remembered as an exemplary woman who extended herself indiscriminately to the world. Donations in memory of Gloria can be made to the .

