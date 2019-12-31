ARZUMANIAN, GLORIA FELISA (nee DJIVELEKIAN) On December 28, 2019, Gloria Felisa Arzumanian (née Djivelekian) passed away at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, at the age of 80, with her beloved children by her side. Gloria, known as Phyllis to many, will forever be remembered as a loving mother and mother-in-law to Parunag (Natasha), Talin and Nadine (Alberto), and Grandma and "Mimi" to grandsons, Leo, Alex and Brando. Gloria was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Hayk and Lucine Djivelekian and was a sister to Mary (Eduardo) Hairabedian. At the age of 27, Gloria moved to Canada where she met her husband, the late Ohannes Arzumanian. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and supported her family in all of their activities. She enjoyed swimming in the ocean during her Florida vacations. Being a teacher before marriage, Gloria taught English to newcomers in her later years and had a lifelong love of learning, which she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Gloria will be greatly missed. Visitation at the Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 920 Progress Avenue, on Friday, January 3rd, at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Those who wish, may make donations to Holy Trinity Armenian Church in memory of Gloria.

