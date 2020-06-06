GLORIA HAMAKO (BABA) FUJIMOTO
FUJIMOTO, GLORIA HAMAKO (nee BABA) Passed away on May 30, 2020, at Scarborough Birchmount Hospital. Survived by her husband Sumio Satch Fujimoto and daughters Reiko Lori Fujimoto and Lee Akemi Fujimoto. She was the middle sister to late Sam (late Hisa) Baba, late Tatsuo "Tats" (Harue) Baba, Hideo (Mattie) Baba, Osamu "Tom" (Jean) Baba, late Kimiyo (late Masaru) Inouye, late Teruko Baba, late George (Marie) Baba, Harold Baba, Margurete (Sam) Tanaka, Gerald (Beverley) Baba, sister-in-law to Reiko Baba and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gloria will always be remembered by family and friends as a caring, generous and friendly person, who would strike up a conversation with anyone nearby. She graduated from St. Michael's Hospital School of Nursing (1958) and Operating Room Technique and Management (1959) and became an operating room nurse. In 1964, Gloria Baba assisted in setting up the surgical unit at One Medical Place in Don Mills. She enjoyed golf and bingo with family and friends, especially her monthly trip to the casino. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at SHN Birchmount Hospital for the care and kindness shown our mother right up until the end. Cremation has already taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Gloria's name may be made to the Toronto Buddhist Church or to The Canadian Cancer Society.

