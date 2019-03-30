Gloria I. FARMER

FARMER, Gloria I. (nee PHILIP) Quietly at St. Michael's Hospital on March 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving Mother to Lynn and son-in-law Tony Baldassara. Cherished Grandmother of Daniel and Sarah. Sister of Ernie, special sister to Barbara Rodger. A service will be held at St. Andrews Church, Scarborough, April 5th at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019
