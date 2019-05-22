GLORIA JEAN HELM

Obituary

HELM, GLORIA JEAN Peacefully at Mackenzie Health Hospital on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of Jim. Dear mother of Jamie (Terri), Brian (Liz) and Greg (Sue). Loving grandmother of Colin (Lindsey), Erin, Trevor, Natalie, Joshua, Cody and great-grandchildren Elias and Harrison. Sister of Joy Taylor. Also remembered by many other family members. As per Gloria's wishes, a private cremation will be held. In memory of Gloria, memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019
