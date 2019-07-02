ROBITAILLE, GLORIA LYNDA (nee GOHEEN) September 24, 1940 - June 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Newmarket on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Bruce, and loving mother of Cathy Doyle (Greg), Eric (Terri), Glen (Kelly) and David (Kelly). Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Audrey), Christina, Amy, Patrick Doyle, Alex and Ciaran. Daughter of the late Bernard and Stella Goheen and predeceased by her brother Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or the Southlake Foundation. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Wednesday, July 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, July 4th at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 17955 Leslie St., Newmarket. A private interment will follow. Online condolence at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019