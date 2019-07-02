GLORIA LYNDA ROBITAILLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA LYNDA ROBITAILLE.
Service Information
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON
L3Y-3Y9
(905)-895-6631
Obituary

ROBITAILLE, GLORIA LYNDA (nee GOHEEN) September 24, 1940 - June 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Newmarket on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Bruce, and loving mother of Cathy Doyle (Greg), Eric (Terri), Glen (Kelly) and David (Kelly). Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Audrey), Christina, Amy, Patrick Doyle, Alex and Ciaran. Daughter of the late Bernard and Stella Goheen and predeceased by her brother Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or the Southlake Foundation. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Wednesday, July 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, July 4th at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 17955 Leslie St., Newmarket. A private interment will follow. Online condolence at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.