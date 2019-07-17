VALE, Gloria M. (nee WRIGHT) Passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 69 with her family by her side. Gloria is now re-united with her late husband Daniel E. Vale. Beloved mother of Michael E. Vale (Donna), Jessica J. Vale and the late Richard R. Vale. Amazing grandmother (aka G'ma) to Nicole, Emily, Hunter and Colton and step-grandmother to Taylor and Zachary. Gloria was predeceased by her sister Jeanette McConkey (Earl) and Greg Wright. Survived by brothers Patrick (Deborah), Dana (late Marlene), Wayne Wright and her honorary sister Anita Leveque. Gloria will be dearly and deeply missed by her extended family and many friends. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre at 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1 p.m., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario would be greatly appreciated. (www.epilepsyswo.ca)
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019