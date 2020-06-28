GIBSON, Gloria Margaret (nee BRUCE) October 19, 1929 - June 9, 2020 It was an almost-summer night of sparkling stars and the small insect-like hum of the city where she was born. On this night, Gloria's beautiful, precious soul left like a soft prayer on the wind to begin her new journey. She leaves behind a loving, sorrowful and grieving family: children, LaRaine and Douglas (Laura); grandchildren: Steven (Renata) and Julia (Chad); and great-grandchildren: Rylan, Aislyn, Cayson and Cali. We are very grateful to the Staff and Clients of Kingsway Retirement Living, St Joseph's Health Centre, 2nd floor unit and the amazing team of the Palliative Care Unit. Their kindness and professionalism are exceeded only by their empathy and compassion. They are all living proof that Angels do exist here on Earth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date because of the current Covid 19 Pandemic. We will never forget you Mom, Grandmom, G.G. We will reserve all of our dreams for you. Until we meet again we will love you forever...



