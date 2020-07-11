CAVENDER, GLORIA MARIE (nee SMITH) Gloria Marie Cavender (nee Smith) is now at peace after passing away on July 2, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife to Donald Cavender for 59 years. She was also a proud mother to Lisa Cavender and Karen Noonan. Gloria cherished her 3 beautiful granddaughters, Megan, Paige and Rebecca. Treasured sister of the late Alexander Smith, sister-in-law to Loretta Smith, loving aunt to Stephen, Michael and David. Gloria is also the sister-in-law to the late Doreen Nesbitt and fondly remembered by her nephew and nieces, Michael, Kim, Kerry and Kelly. She will be greatly missed by many supportive and wonderful friends, former medical secretary colleagues and other adored family. A private Celebration of Gloria's Life will be held on July 30, 2020 for a small group of invited family and friends. Additional guests are encouraged to attend the service by online livestream at 12:00 p.m. at https://www.arbor memorial.ca/en/glendale
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the hospital that treated Gloria, Trillium Health Partners, will be gratefully acknowledged and appreciated at http://thcf.convio.net/goto/gloriacavender