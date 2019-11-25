MURPHY, Gloria Marie Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 83. Daughter of the late Jack and Jean Mossing (Norway). Loved wife of the late Bern (2009), mom to the late Timothy (2003), Shannon and Lori Beth. She will be missed by her brothers Robert (Donna) and Morley (Marty) Mossing and her many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her cherished fur family; Heidi, Hemingway, Wesley, Jasper, Alvin and Teddy. Cremation has taken place. There is no service planned at this time. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca Rest In Peace Mom.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019