|
|
MYLES, Gloria It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gloria Myles. She passed away in peace on a bright sunny day, February 5, 2020, at the age of 87. She was predeceased by son Kevin (Heike), husbands Gordon and Bryan. She leaves behind her children: Linda (Doug), Shawn, Monica (Keith), Leah (John), Adrian (Keturah), Janine (Steve), Joanne and Antwann. Sittu to: Celene (Shawn), Kristian, Michael, Sydney, Sara, Andrew, Ryan, Emily, Simon, Cole, Enya and Anaya. Big Sittu to: Liam, Angus, Fainen and Athena. She loved her family dearly and always said "I am really so blessed". Mom was rich in friends. She touched many people in a positive way and always had a kind word for others. She maintained friendships over her lifetime including her fellow high school graduates from Rift Valley Academy, Kenya. Mom was a woman of faith and loved her church and its community where friends and relationships we made and maintained. She loved the music program, the fellowship and the ministry. We would like to thank the staff and many friends at Tapestry for making her final years so enjoyable. We would also like to thank all the staff at Trillium Hospital J5 for treating her with respect and dignity in her final days. The Celebration of Life will be held at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke, on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Princess Margaret Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Kwheri, otea ndoto nzuri – Goodbye, dream beautiful dreams.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020