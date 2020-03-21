|
|
KASHUBA, GLORIA RUTH (nee SYRETT) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gloria Ruth Kashuba, on March 15, 2020, in her 88th year, after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband, Justice-of-the-Peace Robert Kashuba, supporting Bob and his challenge with MS for 58 years. Born in Toronto, she was the cherished daughter of the late Ruth and Waldon Syrett. Survived by her loving sister Nancy Coote (Don), special Aunt to Sandra Pope and Robin Coote (Mary Lue). Great-Aunt to Caitlin, Eric, Andrew and Christopher, of whom she was most proud, closely following their activities and accomplishments. Gloria, with her sweet smile and kind and generous nature, will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care by the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Mississauga Trillium Hospital and especially Gianne and the kind and caring Staff at Chartwell Robert Speck Retirement Residence. A family interment service will follow at a later date. Kindly make memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020