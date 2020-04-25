WELLS, GLORIA (nee HAWKINS) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gloria May Wells (nee Hawkins) on April 16th, at Etobicoke General Hospital, in her 93rd year. Gloria was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years Bruce Gordon Wells. Beloved sister of Joan Mills (deceased) (Murray) and Philip (Phil) Hawkins. She was a devoted mother to Mauri Mitchell, Loni Gustafson (Don), William (Bill) Wells and David Wells (Wendy). A proud grandmother to Lisa, Melinda (deceased), Trevor, Jennifer, Michelle, Stacey, Brandon and Brittany and to her great-grandchildren Montana, Hunter and Aurora. Gloria's passion in caring for people never wavered and was evident in everything she did from her continuous connection to her large and extended family, to her long career as a Registered Nurse, as Director of Meals on Wheels and her ongoing commitment to her Church (Wellington Square United Church) and her faith; she continued to touch and inspire people every day. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date when we can come together to honour her memory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart & Stroke would be greatly appreciated. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.