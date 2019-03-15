TYL, Godelieve Euphrasie It is with great sadness that the family of Godelieve Euphrasie Tyl, 90, of North York, announce her passing on March 11, 2019, at the North York General Hospital. She was born on July 11, 1928, to Julius and Celina Dryepondt, in Brugge, Belgium. She married Johannes Willem Karl Tyl on December 2, 1955 and they had 4 children, Peter Willem, Gordon John, Michael James and James William. Godelieve dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed birds, flowers and most of all the family cottage. Godelieve is survived by Johannes, Gordon John (Suzanne), Michael James (Jennie), James William (Lisa) and grandchildren Danielle, Samantha, Davis, Sarah, Peter and Vanessa. She was preceded in death by Julius, Celina, Constatin, Julia, Mariette and Peter Willem. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16th, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., North York, ON M2M 3W9). A Celebration of Life to follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. at R.S Kane Funeral Home. We wish to thank the North York General Hospital staff for their outstanding help and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019